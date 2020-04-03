EGF Theramed Announces Resignation of Director and President

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) announces that Mr. Sydney Au has resigned as a director of EGF Theramed Health Corp. and that Mr. Chris Brown has resigned as President of the company and of its subsidiary Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp. Following the resignations, the Company will be doing a full audit of company financials.The company wishes to thank Mr. Au as a founding director and his many years of service for his contributions to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

For further information, please contact:

Jatinder Dhaliwal

604-368-3551

