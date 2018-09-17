EGIDE: Egide USA and Santier successfully AS 9100 certified

Cambridge & San Diego, September 17, 2018 - 7:00am (CET)

Egide USA and Santier successfully AS 9100 certified

Egide USA (Cambridge, Maryland) and Santier (San Diego, California) both achieved the AS9100:D certification

AS9100:D is a certification pioneered by the Aerospace Industry and based off the ISO 9001 certification

Egide USA and Santier demonstrate continued commitment to high quality standards and processes for aerospace products

The quality management systems of Egide USA (Cambridge facility) and Santier (San Diego facility) have been audited and registered as meeting the requirements of the standards AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2015. Both certifications were delivered by Intertek Testing Services NA, Inc.

AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aircraft, Space and Defense (AS&D) industry; AS9100:D is the most current industry standard of quality and risk management for organizations that design and manufacture products for the aerospace industry, including parts, components and assemblies.

Based upon ISO 9001 standard, AS9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), the purpose being to satisfy the stringent industry requirements necessary to address both civil and military aviation and aerospace needs.

Adding AS9100:D certification in Cambridge and San Diego strengthens Egide USA and Santier's competitive position and standardizes quality processes across the organization. Original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace industry require AS9100 certification from suppliers and subcontractors.

For the record, Egide USA was ISO 9001 certified since December 1998 and Santier since July 2001.

Contact for Egide USA: Kathy Abbott - kabbott@us.egide-group.com - Ph:410-901-6218

Contact for Santier: Kouren Jouldjian - Kouren.jouldjian@santier.com - Ph:858-271-1993 x1208

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group. com

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, Microwave, Power, .). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing facilities in France and the United States.

Egide has renewed its certification as an innovative company for FCPI on May 14, 2018

ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified quality and environmental management systems for Egide SA

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris(TM)- Segment C - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Reuters: EGID.PA - Bloomberg: GID

Egide shares are eligible for the Franch tax incentivized PEA PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

CONTACTS EGIDE - Finance Department - Philippe Lussiez - +33 1 30 68 81 00 - plussiez@fr.egide-group.com

INBOUND CAPITAL - Investor Relations - Frédéric Portier / David Chermont - +44 7802 533333 - fportier@inbound.capital

FIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

