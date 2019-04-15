EGIDE : NEW SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENTS IN EUROPE AND CHINA

EGIDE STRENGTHENS CUSTOMER SUPPORT UNDER NEW SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENTS IN EUROPE AND CHINA

Bollène, April 15, 2019 - 07:00 am (CET) - Egide (Euronext Paris - FR0000072373), a leading group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces new Representative Agreements. In the frame of its worldwide sales strategy to develop its export business, new agreements have been signed in Central Europe with MSA Components GmbH (headquartered in Germany), and Spectraline (headquartered in China).

MSA Components GmbH (Attendorn-Germany) will now cover Central Europe (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Lichtenstein) and Benelux for the EGIDE Group. MSA Components, headed by Mr Michael Schulte, has decades of technical sales experience in this key region of Europe within the targeted markets of Egide : Hermetic solutions for Defence, Space, Avionics, Oil drilling, Power industry and Medical applications. Egide's package and thermal management solutions will complement perfectly the product portfolio of MSA Components, for the full benefit of the same customer base

Spectraline (Wuhan - China) will now cover China for EGIDE with a specific focus on Optronics, Sensors, and RF & Microwave applications. This new Company has been founded by Mr Kevin Luo, who has vast experience of photonics applications for Defence, Aerospace and Telecom markets. Egide will bring additional technologies and hermetic package solutions for Spectraline customers.

Mr Kevin Luo comments on this new Agreement with Egide : « I am excited to become a partner with Egide. Egide provides innovative hermetic packages based on unique technology and leading processing for advanced applications. Today, in photonics and microwave fields, more and more Chinese companies have engaged in assembling core components. Our cooperation shall bring these customers advanced hermetic packaging solutions to facilitate their development and manufacturing on High-end products. Egide and Spectraline will together anticipat e and realiz e superior business performance in China. »

Vincent Courty, VP Worldwide Sales of Egide group says : « I am very pleased to have MSA Components and Spectraline representing the Egide Group in these major economical regions of the world. I found in these two Companies, reliable and very knowledgeable organizations and people with a strong understanding and experience of key Account relationships in the high technology markets that Egide is focusing on. I am convinced that these new partners will bring significant contribution in the business growth of Egide for the years to come. »

