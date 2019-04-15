Log in
EGIDE : NEW SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENTS IN EUROPE AND CHINA

04/15/2019 | 01:01am EDT

EGIDE STRENGTHENS CUSTOMER SUPPORT UNDER NEW SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGREEMENTS IN EUROPE AND CHINA

Bollène, April 15, 2019 - 07:00 am (CET) - Egide (Euronext Paris - FR0000072373), a leading group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces new Representative Agreements.  In the frame of its worldwide sales strategy to develop its export business, new agreements have been signed in Central Europe with MSA Components GmbH (headquartered in Germany), and Spectraline (headquartered in China).

  • MSA Components GmbH (Attendorn-Germany) will now cover Central Europe (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Lichtenstein) and Benelux for the EGIDE Group. MSA Components, headed by Mr Michael Schulte, has decades of technical sales experience in this key region of Europe within the targeted markets of Egide :  Hermetic solutions for Defence, Space, Avionics, Oil drilling, Power industry and Medical applications.  Egide's package and thermal management solutions will complement perfectly the product portfolio of MSA Components, for the full benefit of the same customer base
  • Mr Schulte comments on this new Agreement with Egide : « I learned during factory visits that Egide, as a manufacturer of advanced hermetic package solutions for high reliability markets, brings huge technical expertises and solutions to my customer base. We are proud to have Egide added in our interconnection components and solutions portfolio handled by Felix Pape and myself as Egide product managers.  We will support Egide's overall business growth within our territory and customer base »

 

  • Spectraline (Wuhan - China) will now cover China for EGIDE with a specific focus on Optronics, Sensors, and RF & Microwave applications. This new Company has been founded by Mr Kevin Luo, who has vast experience of photonics applications for Defence, Aerospace and Telecom markets. Egide will bring additional technologies and hermetic package solutions for Spectraline customers.

 

  • Mr Kevin Luo comments on this new Agreement with Egide : « I am excited to become a partner with Egide. Egide provides innovative hermetic packages based on unique technology and leading processing for advanced applications. Today, in photonics and microwave fields, more and more Chinese companies have engaged in assembling core components. Our cooperation shall bring these customers advanced hermetic packaging solutions to facilitate their development and manufacturing on High-end products. Egide and Spectraline will together anticipatand realizsuperior business performance in China. »

 

Vincent Courty, VP Worldwide Sales of Egide group says : « I am very pleased to have MSA Components and Spectraline representing the Egide Group in these major economical regions of the world. I found in these two Companies, reliable and very knowledgeable organizations and people with a strong understanding and experience of key Account relationships in the high technology markets that Egide is focusing on.  I am convinced that these new partners will bring significant contribution in the business growth of Egide for the years to come. »

  

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

 

About Egide

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

  

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris(TM)- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 - Reuters: EGID.PA - Bloomberg : GID

 CONTACTS

EGIDE - Finance Department - Philippe Lussiez - +33 1 30 68 81 00 - plussiez@fr.egide-group.com 

INBOUND CAPITAL - Investor Relations - Frédéric Portier - +44 7802 533333 - fportier@inbound.capital

FIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EGIDE via Globenewswire
