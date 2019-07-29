Egide: Egide USA and Crane Aerospace & Electronics Sign a New Long-Term Agreement

Cambridge, MD, USA - July 29, 2019, 07 :00am (CET)

Egide USA and Crane Aerospace & Electronics Sign a New Long-Term Agreement

Egide USA (American subsidiary of Egide – Euronext Paris - Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg : GID) announces the signature of a manufacturing and supply contract with its customer Crane Aerospace & Electronics, based in Lynnwood, WA, for a renewable 18-month period.

This will strengthen the historic business partnership between Crane A&E and Egide USA, and both are looking forward to continuing the excellent business relationship based on this agreement.

In the framework of the new Long-Term Agreement, Egide USA will continue to manufacture Key Components in Crane A&E’s various high reliability businesses. Egide USA will also provide a “Safety Stock” Quantity of Key Components and Products. This will enable both companies to be more efficient in handling the varying market demands and on time deliveries to all parties concerned.

James Collins, President and CEO of the Egide group comments: “We are pleased to enter into another supply agreement with one of our historic partners, Crane Electronics. Thanks to this renewed partnership, we will go one step further in the development of our product portfolio. Crane's choice to trust our products confirms the level of quality and the reliability of the products provided by Egide.”

Egide USA provides several unique Technologies including:

High Temperature Co-fired Ceramic packages

Both Glass-to-Metal and Ceramic-to-Metal hermetic packages

Assembly and machining of special Materials and Alloys including: Kovar, Cu-Tungsten, Molybdenum, Cu-Molybdenum, BeO, Aluminum, Titanium, Aluminum Graphite, S-CMC…

Plating: Gold, Nickel, Silver and Copper, Electrolytic and Electroless

Applications for hermetic packages from the Egide companies include Thermal Imaging, Optronics, Power and Radio Frequency/Microwave. Our facility in San Diego, CA (Santier, Inc.) also provides thermal dissipation material used in various electronic applications.

Financial Agenda :

September 27, 2019: 2019 HY results.

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

About Egide

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide’s eligibility for tax efficient French innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPI) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

About Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Crane Aerospace & Electronics delivers innovative systems, components, and services for commercial aircraft, defense platforms, and space systems which have proven reliability in mission-critical environments. Products and services are organized into six integrated solutions: Cabin Systems, Electrical Power Solutions, Fluid Management Solutions, Landing Systems, Microwave Solutions, and Sensing Components & Systems. For more information, visit www.craneae.com.

