EGIDE

(GID)
Egide: shareholders'annuel general meeting - Notice of meeting

05/24/2019

SHAREHOLDERS’ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice of Meeting

Bollène, May 24, 2019 – 07:00am (CET) - Egide hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting to be held on June 11, 2019 at 2:00pm, in the lounge of Pavillon Kléber, 7 rue Cimarosa, Paris.
The agenda of the meeting and the text of the resolutions presented to the Shareholders' Meeting were published in the BALO (French official notices gazette) on May 6, 2019. The final agenda of the meeting and the text of the resolutions amended by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2019 were published in the BALO on May 24, 2019 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr ), in a newspaper for legal notices and are online on the company’s website (www.egide-group.com ).
Shareholders will be able to obtain any other additional information writing to EGIDE, Parc d’Activités de Pissaloup, Service Assemblée, 4 rue Edouard Branly – 78190 Trappes - France.

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

About Egide
Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide’s eligibility for tax efficient French innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPI) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg : GID

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Finance Department - Philippe Lussiez - +33 1 30 68 81 00 - plussiez@fr.egide-group.com 
INBOUND CAPITAL – Investor Relations – Frédéric Portier - +44 7802 533333 – fportier@inbound.capital
FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment

