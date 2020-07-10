Log in
EGIDE S.A.

(GID)
Egide: Egide USA - Fire Update

07/10/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Cambridge and Bollène, July 10, 2020, 07:30pm (CET)

Presse Release
For immediate Release

EGIDE USA
Fire Update

As previously reported, there was a fire at the EGIDE USA facility in Cambridge, Maryland, USA which was contained within the plating department. Priority was given to remediation of the various hazard materials associated with the plating operation.  With the assistance of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and a third party hazmat remediation company, EGIDE is able to report that the hazardous material has been removed and contained without release to the surrounding community. 

At this time, additional remediation specialists have been brought on site to clean the entire factory and equipment.   Current target date for partial reopening is July 20th.  The factory should be able to provide assembly and inspection of most of its products.   Plating operations will need to be transferred to our affiliated companies – Santier, Inc. which is AS9100 certified and NADCAP certified for plating; and EGIDE SA, which is ISO 9000 certified. Timeline for the replacement plating operation in Cambridge is being developed with the cooperation of our engineering team and vendors.

Egide USA's IT system is back up and running as of Thursday, July 9th.

The management of Egide USA would like to acknowledge the strong commitment and solidarity of its teams in Cambridge as well as in San Diego and Bollène, which enable Egide USA to continue to serve its customers. We would also like to warmly thank our customers and partners for their understanding and loyalty in this difficult situation.

In addition, the company would like to thank the teams from the EPA, MDE, local Fire Departments and State Fire Marshals for their assistance in addressing the various issues associated with this industrial accident.

About Egide – www.egide-group.com
Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, High-Frequency, Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide’s eligibility for tax efficient French innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPI) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID


CONTACTS
FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr


