EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

EH
Self-flying EHang 216 Showcases Aerial Sightseeing Trips Over the Sea in East China

07/14/2020 | 10:12am EDT

YANTAI, China, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced today the aerial sightseeing trial flights in Yantai, a coastal city in East China. An EHang 216 took four passengers to the air for aerial sightseeing trips over the sea around the beautiful Fisherman’s Wharf in Yantai city, one of the many AAAA national tourist attraction locations throughout China.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76440c2-72ff-4628-9d46-7e4da5924bf9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc5c046-8fa0-4fe2-b7d6-213d37b96a59

The passengers were enthusiastic about their first-ever AAV rides. They commented, “It was amazing.  I felt safe throughout the journey. The EHang 216 flew at a steady pace with almost no turbulence.  This was my first time to experience such a ‘bird’s eye view’ from the air. I cannot wait to take another trip!”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad294974-95bc-4931-b6ed-a00949e51f30

This trial flight event was part of EHang’s world flight tour, which is aimed to demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its passenger-grade AAVs through safe autonomous flights in various commercial use cases, including passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, air logistics, medical emergency response, etc. EHang’s passenger-grade AAVs have completed thousands of trial and demo flights in 21 cities and 6 countries, including China, the U.S., Austria, Netherlands, Qatar and UAE.

EHang’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Hu Huazhi said, “As the world’s first provider of passenger-grade AAVs, we are honored to prove this game-changing air mobility solution by demostrating flights to regulators, customers, partners and the general public. The positive supports and feedback have stregthened our determination in our quest to bring this new style of mobility to the people.”

To watch the flight video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5K7cpxeXnc

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Media Contact:
pr.cn@ehang.com

Investor Contact:
ir@ehang.com 
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

 

Primary Logo

EHang 216

(Passengers took EHang 216 for aerial sightseeing trips in Yantai, a city in east China.)
EHang 216

(EHang 216 took passengers to fly over the sea in Yantai, China.)
Passenger inside EHang 216

(A passenger of EHang 216 experienced a “bird’s eye view” from the air.)

© GlobeNewswire 2020
