MDLink to Launch IADB COVID-19 Screening Tool August 17 and Become One of the First Providers to Expand Testing Options For COVID-19 to Include In-Home Options

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today telehealth provider MDLink has partnered with MicroLabs to offer private PCR lab testing for COVID -19, as well as in-home phlebotomy and lab testing for other conditions. Prior to this agreement, only public testing options were available to the general public. MDLink is one of the first telemedicine providers to offer this PCR to its patients through the Microlabs partnership.



Additionally, MDLink plans to go live with its COVID-19 screening tool developed through a technical cooperation agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank IDB Lab. This technical cooperation agreement was the subject of a July 21, 2020 press release. The digital screening solution will allow vulnerable patients, such as those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, to connect virtually from their homes with licensed physicians. MDLink recently expanded its patient base from 10,000 users to more than 13,000 users.

“MDLink is excited to launch and offer these much needed digital health solutions to the Caribbean region. MDLex, our COVID-19 screening tool, built in collaboration with the Inter-American development bank, is set to be the first form of Artificial Intelligence Healthcare within the region,” said MDLink Founder and CEO, Dr. Ché Bowen. “Not only will MDLex allow us to flatten the COVID-19 curve and save lives but we are also now able to continue providing modern, secure, affordable and safe healthcare to Jamaica and the entire region. At MDLink, we take pride in putting the patient first.”

Combining telehealth and AI are key in improving and making the healthcare system more effective and efficient with the current pandemic. Recruiting machines to help patients fill in and gather information is useful to medical practitioners. Giving more data to medical professionals showing how the patients were infected; how they were treated; the side effects that occurred; how many were cured. By keeping it simple and staying transparent as possible.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, “Many individuals in Jamaica and the Caribbean still require testing for COVID-19. We are urgently trying to reach these patients, and we believe providing them the ability to connect virtually from their homes to test for Covid-19 could save many lives. These advanced testing options available to MDLink patients are another way we are raising the bar to provide the highest quality telemedicine solutions.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About MDLink

MDLink is the pioneer of Telemedicine and the only operational Telemedicine platform in the Caribbean region. Founder and CEO, Dr. Ché Bowen, launched MDLink in 2018 and has since spearheaded the Telehealth movement through the region. MDLink provides services in Psychiatry, General Practice, Urgent Care and Urology, Internal Medicine, Dermatology & more. MDLink was the first to have a partnership with a regional telecommunications company- Cable & Wireless/Flow. With more than 10,000+ registered patients, MDLink is the first telemedicine provider to launch a COVID-19 A.I. Chatbot in the region next month, “MD Lex.” Additionally, MDLink is a member of the Psychiatric Association of Jamaica. MDLink now has 300+ registered Doctors throughout the region and continues to grow daily.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

