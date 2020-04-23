Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EHealth, Inc.    EHTH

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EHTH Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies eHealth, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH) on behalf of shareholders who purchased eHealth securities between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ehth.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ehth or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in eHealth you have until June 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EHEALTH, INC.
10:01aEHTH Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies eHealth, Inc. Shareholders o..
BU
04/21INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
BU
04/20EHTH Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies eHealth, Inc. Shareholders o..
PR
04/20INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/20EHEALTH : 52% of Medicare Beneficiaries Say More Should Be Done to Protect Vulne..
PR
04/17EHEALTH : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors of I..
BU
04/17EHEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
04/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Sued for Misleadi..
BU
04/15INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates eHealth, Inc.
PR
04/15DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 608 M
EBIT 2020 90,3 M
Net income 2020 71,2 M
Finance 2020 180 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 43,3x
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 3 003 M
Chart EHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
eHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 179,70  $
Last Close Price 118,88  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott N. Flanders Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Francis Chief Operating Officer
Derek N. Yung Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Kalin Chief Technology Officer
Bill Billings Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EHEALTH, INC.23.73%3 003
AON PLC-12.82%42 274
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.96%23 924
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-18.52%14 712
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-9.57%10 122
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED7.91%1 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group