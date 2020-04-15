Log in
EHEALTH, INC.

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
News 
04/15/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates eHealth, Inc.

04/15/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH), a company that operates a health insurance marketplace.  A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased eHealth common stock between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report in which it wrote that eHealth's "highly aggressive accounting masks what we believe is a significantly unprofitable business."  Muddy Waters continued that "the key driver of growth since 2018 has been [eHealth's] reliance on Direct Response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee." 

Following this news, eHealth's shares fell by approximately 12% to close at $103.20 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 8, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-ehealth-inc-301041204.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
