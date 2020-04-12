Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EHealth, Inc.    EHTH

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of eHealth, Inc. - EHTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether eHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 8, 2020, during pre-market hours, short-seller Muddy Waters Research ("Muddy Waters") published a report alleging, among other red flags, that "[eHealth] management is . . . running a massive stock promotion," that, "[i]n addition to using aggressive modeling assumptions, [management] misleadingly downplay[ed] the need for ongoing service and retention," that "[t]his is the crux of how [management] justif[ies] booking multiple years of revenue at one time," that "[m]anagement also manipulates its presentation of churn to be misleadingly low," and that "[eHealth] appears to be booking multi-year 'tail' revenue at the end of each cohort's estimated life, which is extremely aggressive in light of the significantly elevated churn." 

Following publication of the Muddy Waters report, eHealth's stock price fell $13.70 per share, or 11.72%, to close at $103.20 per share on April 8, 2020, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ehealth-inc---ehth-301039111.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EHEALTH, INC.
02:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of eHealth, Inc..
PR
04/11EHEALTH : EHTH Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors W..
PR
04/10THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
04/09Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/09HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : EHTH Accused of Inflating Financial Resul..
PR
04/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/09EHEALTH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
04/09EHEALTH, INC. : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on April 23 at 5..
PR
04/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of eHealth ..
BU
04/09FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group