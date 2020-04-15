Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020. eHealth provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China.

If you suffered a loss as a result of eHealth's misconduct, click here.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on January 22, 2019, eHealth issued a press release announcing its full year 2018 results, touting the Company's "operational achievements" and its ability "to exceed [its] revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2018." Throughout the relevant period, eHealth continued to reaffirm the Company's strong momentum with reports of increasing enrollment and revenue growth, each time attesting that the reports fairly represented "the financial condition and results of operations of eHealth, Inc." Contrary to eHealth's representations, on April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report disclosing "eHealth's highly aggressive accounting masks what we believe is a highly unprofitable business" and that "the key driver of growth since 2018 has been [eHealth's] reliance on Direct Response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee." As a result of its findings, Muddy Waters concluded that "[eHealth] management is, in our view, running a massive stock promotion." On this news, eHealth's stock price fell $12.82, or 12%, to close at $103.20 per share.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:

Leo Kandinov

(800) 350-6003

lkandinov@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005794/en/