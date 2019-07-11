Log in
eHealth, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 25 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

07/11/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today that the company plans to release second quarter 2019 financial results on July 25, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Flanders and Chief Financial Officer Derek Yung will host the earnings conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on July 25th to discuss these results.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers and (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 6597788.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 6597788.  The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section.

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap.com (www.GoMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Vice President Investor Relations
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-earnings-results-on-july-25-at-5-pm-eastern-time-300883842.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
