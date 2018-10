eHealth, Inc. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 25 at 5 pm. Eastern Time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today that the company plans to release third quarter 2018 financial results on October 25, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Flanders and Chief Financial Officer Derek Yung will host the earnings conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25th to discuss these results.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers and (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 2659338.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 2659338. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap.com (www.GoMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

