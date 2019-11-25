SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today that Scott Flanders, Chief Executive Officer will present at the 2ndAnnual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. E.T. The conference is being held at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of the presentations at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 14 days.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates eHealth.com , a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through PlanPrescriber.com ( www.PlanPrescriber.com ), eHealthMedicare.com ( www.eHealthMedicare.com ), Medicare.com ( www.Medicare.com ) and GoMedigap.com ( www.GoMedigap.com ).

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-present-at-evercore-isi-2nd-annual-healthconx-conference-300964732.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.