EI : Publication of Scheme Document

For immediate release

15August 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

Ei GROUP PLC

by

STONEGATE PUB COMPANY BIDCO LIMITED

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stonegate Pub Company Limited)

to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Publication of the Scheme Document

On 18 July2019, the Board of Ei Group plc (respectively the 'EIG Board' and 'EIG' or the 'Company') and the Board of Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited ('Bidco'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stonegate Pub Company Limited ('Stonegate'), announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of EIG (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement between EIG and the Scheme Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the 'Scheme').

EIG and Bidco are pleased to announce that EIG has today published and posted to EIG Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights a circular in relation to the Acquisition (the 'Scheme Document'), together with associated Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting and the General Meeting. The Scheme Document is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in Restricted Jurisdictions, on EIG's website at www.eigroupplc.com/en/investors/recommended-offer.html and on Stonegate's website at https://www.stonegatepubs.com/eig-offer.

The Scheme Document sets out, among other things, a letter from the Chairman of EIG, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, the expected timetable of principal events, a statutory explanatory statement, notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by EIG Shareholders.

Participants in the EIG Share Plans will shortly receive high level details of the effect of the Scheme on their awards and options and, in due course, will receive further details of the action they can take in respect of their awards and options.

Action required

As described in the Scheme Document, the Scheme is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions and to the further terms that are set out in the Scheme Document and will require, among other things, the approval of the Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the passing of the Special Resolution at the General Meeting by the requisite majority of EIG Shareholders, and then the sanction of the Court.

The Court Meeting and the General Meeting to approve the Scheme (and the steps contemplated by the Scheme) are scheduled to be held at 10.00 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting has concluded or been adjourned), respectively, on 12 September 2019 at the offices of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London, EC4N 6AF.

The Board of EIG, which has been so advised by Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ('Deutsche Bank') and Rothschild & Co as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, considers the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing their advice to the Board of EIG, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild & Co have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Board of EIG. Deutsche Bank and Rothschild & Co are providing independent financial advice to the EIG Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code.

Accordingly, the EIG Directors unanimously recommend that all Scheme Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and all EIG Shareholders vote in favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting, as all EIG Directors who hold interests in EIG Shares have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of EIG Shares.

It is important that as many votes as possible are cast (whether in person or by proxy) at the Court Meeting so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair representation of Scheme Shareholder opinion. Scheme Shareholders are, therefore, strongly urged to complete, sign and return the Forms of Proxy (once received) or, alternatively, submit their proxy by electronic means or through CREST, as soon as possible.

Copies of the Scheme Document will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism later today and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM/.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Expected timetable of principal events

The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this announcement. The Scheme remains conditional on the approval of Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and EIG Shareholders at the General Meeting and to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the approval of the Court. The Scheme is expected to become effective in the first quarter of 2020 and an update to the expected timetable will be announced following receipt of relevant antitrust and regulatory clearances.

EIG will give adequate notice of the time and date of the Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme, once known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and a copy of such announcement will be made available on EIG's website at www.eigroupplc.comand Stonegate's website at www.stonegatepubs.com.

Helpline

If you have any questions relating to this announcement or the completion and return of the Forms of Proxy, please call Computershare on 0370 889 4080 from within the UK or +44 (0) 370 889 4080 if calling from outside the UK. Lines are open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Calls to the helpline from outside the UK will be charged at applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Scheme, the Acquisition nor give any personal, financial, legal or tax advice.

Enquiries

Ei Group plc Simon Townsend, Chief Executive Officer Neil Smith, Chief Financial Officer Tel:+44 (0)121 272 5000 Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker to EIG) Charles Wilkinson Chris Raff Gillan Wilson Tel: +44 (0)20 7545 8000 Rothschild & Co (Joint Financial Adviser to EIG) Alex Midgen Edward Duckett Sam Green Tel: +44 (0)20 7280 5000 Numis Securities Limited (Joint Corporate Broker to EIG) Luke Bordewich Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to EIG) Jessica Reid Andrew Grant Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200

Stonegate Pub Company Limited Simon Longbottom Ian Payne Daniel Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 1582 957160 Nomura International plc (Financial Adviser to Stonegate and Bidco) Adrian Fisk Henry Phillips Christopher Fincken Tel: +44(0)20 7102 1000 Goldman Sachs International (Financial Adviser to Stonegate and Bidco) Anthony Gutman Nick Harper James Brodie Tel: +44 (0)20 7774 1000 Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank (Financial Adviser to Stonegate and Bidco) Derek Shakespeare Andrew Richards Neal West Tel: +44 (0)20 7623 2323 Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to Stonegate and TDR) Jonathan Sibun Suniti Chauhan Will Smith Instinctif Partners (PR Adviser to Stonegate) Justine Warren

Andy Low Tel: + 44 (0)20 7353 4200 Tel: + 44 (0)20 7457 2020

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP is retained as legal adviser to EIG. Kirkland & Ellis International LLP is retained as legal adviser to Stonegate

APPENDIX

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

All references to time are to London time.

Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Court Meeting (blue form) 10.00 a.m. on 10 September 20191 General Meeting (white form) 10.15 a.m. on 10 September 20192 Voting Record Time for the Court Meeting and General Meeting 6.00p.m. on 10 September 20193 Court Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 12 September 2019 General Meeting 10.15 a.m. on 12 September 20194 The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change5 Court Hearing A date expected to be in the first quarter of 2020 subject to regulatory clearances ('D') Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, EIG Shares D+1 Business Day Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on D+1 Business Day Suspension of listing of and dealings in EIG Shares 7.30 a.m. on D+2 Business Days Effective Date of the Scheme D+2 Business Days De-listing and cancellation of admission to trading of EIG Shares By 8.00 a.m. on D+3 Business Days Latest date for despatch of cheques or settlement through CREST in respect of the Cash Consideration Within 14 days of the Effective Date Long-stop Date 15 June 20206

1. It is requested that blue Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged at least 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the Court Meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day). Blue Forms of Proxy not so lodged may be handed to the Chairman of the Court Meeting or Computershare before the taking of the poll at the Court Meeting. Please see 'Action to be taken' in paragraph 20 of Part 2 of the Scheme Document.

2. White Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting must be lodged at least 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the General Meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day). White Forms of Proxy may NOT be handed to the Chairman of the General Meeting or Computershare at the General Meeting. Please see 'Action to be taken' in paragraph 20 of Part 2 of the Scheme Document.

3. If either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned Meeting will be 6.00 p.m. on the day which is two days before the date set for such adjourned Meeting (excluding any day that is not a working day).

4. The General Meeting will commence at 10.15 a.m. on the day of the Court Meeting or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have concluded or been adjourned.

5. These dates and times are indicative only and will depend, among other things, upon the date upon which: (i) the merger control and other Conditions set out in Part 4 of the Scheme Document are satisfied or (if applicable) waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. EIG will give notice of the change(s) by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All Scheme Shareholders whose names appear on the register at the Voting Record Time have the right to attend the Court Hearing.

6. This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective. However, the Long-stop Date may be extended to such later date as may be agreed between Bidco and EIG (and, if required, subject to the Panel's consent and Court approval). Any such extension would require the lenders under each of the Senior Term Loan Facility Agreement and Second Lien Bridge Facility Agreement and AlbaCore Funds under the PIK Facility Agreement to agree to extend the availability periods under the relevant agreements.

Each EIG Shareholder is advised to read and consider carefully the Scheme Document and the text of the Scheme itself contained in the Scheme Document. The Scheme Document, and in particular the letter from the Chairman of EIG and the Explanatory Statement contained therein, has been prepared solely to assist Scheme Shareholders in respect of voting on the resolution to approve the Scheme to be proposed at the Court Meeting and to assist EIG Shareholders in respect of voting on the Special Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting.

EIG Shareholders should not construe the contents of this announcement or the Scheme Document as legal, tax or financial advice and should consult with their own advisers as to the matters described in this announcement and the Scheme Document.

The statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date of this announcement, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and release of this announcement shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth in this announcement since such date. Nothing in this announcement shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of Bidco, the Stonegate Group, EIG or the EIG Group except where otherwise stated.

