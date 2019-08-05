EI : Update on Cooperation Agreement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release

5 August 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

Ei GROUP PLC

by

STONEGATE PUB COMPANY BIDCO LIMITED

to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

UPDATE ON COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Ei Group plc ('EIG') announces that EIG, Stonegate Pub Company Limited and Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited ('Stonegate') have agreed to enter into a new cooperation agreement, replacing the cooperation agreement entered into by the same parties on 18 July 2019, on substantially the same terms as the previous agreement. The new cooperation agreement is available to view on EIG's website at www.eigroupplc.comand Stonegate's website at www.stonegatepubs.com.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in theannouncement on 18 July 2019 in relation to the proposed recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of EIG by Stonegate.

Enquiries Ei Group Plc Simon Townsend, Chief Executive Officer Neil Smith, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)121 272 5000 Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (Lead Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to EIG) Charles Wilkinson Chris Raff Gillan Wilson Tel: +44 (0)20 7545 8000 Rothschild & Co (Joint Financial Adviser to EIG) Alex Midgen Edward Duckett Sam Green Tel: +44 (0)20 7280 5000 Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to EIG) Jessica Reid Andrew Grant Tel: + 44 (0)20 7353 4200

