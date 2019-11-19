Log in
Ei Group plc    EIG   GB00B1L8B624

EI GROUP PLC

(EIG)
02:44aEI : reports annual loss after tax
RE
11/15MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - EI GROUP PLC
AQ
11/14EI GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
Ei : reports annual loss after tax

11/19/2019

Pub operator Ei Group Plc, which has agreed to be bought out by Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate for 1.27 billion pounds, on Tuesday reported a full-year annual loss after tax.

Ei Group, which operates around 4,000 pubs in the UK, reported a loss after tax of 209 million pounds ($270.95 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit after tax of 72 million pounds a year earlier, as it took some one-off charges related to its property portfolio.

Underlying revenue for the company, which said that the new financial year has started well, rose to 724 million pounds from 695 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 714 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 95,0 M
Debt 2019 1 702 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 1 232 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 246,00  GBp
Last Close Price 282,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 1,06%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
Managers
NameTitle
William Simon Townsend Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Malcolm Walker Chairman
Neil Reynolds Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Jeffrey Baguley Independent Non-Executive Director
Adam Peter Fowle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EI GROUP PLC55.29%1 597
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.41%146 078
STARBUCKS CORPORATION30.47%99 755
COMPASS GROUP PLC22.12%41 128
YUM BRANDS6.92%29 726
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%23 093
