Ei : reports annual loss after tax

Ei Group, which operates around 4,000 pubs in the UK, reported a loss after tax of 209 million pounds ($270.95 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit after tax of 72 million pounds a year earlier, as it took some one-off charges related to its property portfolio.

Underlying revenue for the company, which said that the new financial year has started well, rose to 724 million pounds from 695 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)