Eidesvik Offshore : EIOF – Presentation of 4th Quarter 2019 results

Eidesvik Offshore ASA will present the 4th Quarter 2019 report on February 26, 2020 at 08:30 am. The presentation will take place in the Norwegian Shipowners Association´s offices in Oslo, Rådhusgaten 25. Please register for the presentation by e-mail to: Office@eidesvik.no Bømlo, February 19, 2020 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

