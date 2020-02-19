Log in
EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA    EIOF   NO0010263023

EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA

(EIOF)
Eidesvik Offshore : EIOF – Presentation of 4th Quarter 2019 results

02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST
EIOF - Presentation of 4th Quarter 2019 results
Eidesvik Offshore ASA will present the 4th Quarter 2019 report on February 26, 2020 at 08:30 am. The presentation will take place in the Norwegian Shipowners Association´s offices in Oslo, Rådhusgaten 25. Please register for the presentation by e-mail to: Office@eidesvik.no Bømlo, February 19, 2020 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Eidesvik Offshore ASA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 13:04:04 UTC
