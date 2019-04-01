Log in
EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC

EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC

(EIDX)
News 
Official Publications

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/01/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EIDX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eidos filed an 8-K with the SEC after market close on April 1, 2019, which stated that the Company’s financial statements for the first three quarters of 2018 could not be relied upon.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
