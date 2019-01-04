Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Eifelhoehen Klinik AG    EIF   DE0005653604

EIFELHOEHEN KLINIK AG (EIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 08:19:22 am
3.8 EUR   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:20am CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG
Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.01.2019 / 10:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG
Street: Graurheindorfer Str. 137
Postal code: 53117
City: Bonn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MX52YY8J3URL57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AKG Reha-Zentrum GmbH & Co KG
City of registered office, country: Hamburg, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 3,120,000
Previous notification 25.10 % 0.00 % 25.10 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005653604 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jan 2019


04.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG
Graurheindorfer Str. 137
53117 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763385  04.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EIFELHOEHEN KLINIK AG
10:20aEIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Correction of a release from 02/01/2019 according to Arti..
EQ
01/02EIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
2018EIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2018EIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2017EIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
More news
Chart EIFELHOEHEN KLINIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eifelhoehen Klinik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Markus-Michael Küthmann Chairman-Management Board
Jörg Karsten Leue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sigurd Roch Member-Supervisory Board
Doris Mücke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lothar Lotzkat Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFELHOEHEN KLINIK AG21.02%0
FRESENIUS-2.78%27 302
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 917
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 308
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%8 532
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.05%8 101
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.