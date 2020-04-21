Eiffage : APRR revenue and traffic for the 1st quarter 2020

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 21 April 2020 17:45 Press release APRR revenue and traffic for the 1st quarter 2020 On March 24th 2020, Eiffage communicated on the impact of the Covid-19 on the Group's activity, indicating that the sanitary crisis was causing tremendous upheaval to the Group's operations in both Contracting and Concessions. Eiffage specified that in these circumstances the Group's was altering its outlook for 2020. Eiffage also specified that in this context, the Group had given priority to: protecting employee health and, in general, the health of everyone working on Eiffage sites, and

ensuring the operational continuity of vital activities under its responsibility in the countries where Eiffage operates. The Group also specified that: in Concessions, service continuity of the motorway, railway and airport infrastructures managed by the Group was its priority,

the unprecedented reduction in motorway traffic in France since mid-March was the logical consequence of the confinement measures and, to a lesser extent, border closures,

Data for the 1st quarter are detailed below: At 31 March 2020 Consolidated revenue in millions of euro At 31/03/2019 At 31/03/2020 % change Toll revenue 586.1 549.1 -6.3% Revenue from retail facilities, 16.3 18.2 +11.9% telecommunications and other Revenue excluding Construction 602.3 567.3 -5.8% Construction revenue (Ifric 12)* 76.4 52.9 ns Excluding Construction, APRR's consolidated revenue totalled €567.3 million at 31st March 2020, a decrease of 5.8% from €602.3 million at 31st March 2019. Traffic Total network in millions of kilometres travelled At 31/03/2019 At 31/03/2020 % change Light vehicles 4,521 4,109 -9.1% Heavy goods vehicles 988 945 -4.3% Total 5,509 5,055 -8.2% Overall traffic measured by total kilometres travelled decreased by 8.2% for the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the previous year. Light vehicle traffic was down 9.1% over the quarter, heavy goods vehicles traffic regressed by 4.3%. In addition to the commentary relating to the impacts of the confinement measures taken to slow the spreading to the Covid-19, the Group sees that the traffic slowdown has accelerated during the 4th week of March. Details are provided in appendix. Tariffs Tariffs are subject to an annual revision contractually agreed with the French State. This year for APRR and AREA, it has led to an average increase from 1st February 2020 of 0.87% and 1.07% respectively for light vehicles.

Financial Position APRR and Eiffarie renewed their credit facilities on 20 February 2020 for five years with two one-year extensions possible. They consist of a €2 billion unused line of credit at APRR and a €1.07 billion bank loan at Eiffarie, with no due repayment until 2023. In January 2020, APRR repaid all of its bonds maturing in 2020 for €1 billion, particularly by conducting a two bond issue of €0.5 billion each and maturing in three years for a 0% coupon for the January one and maturing in seven year for 1.25% coupon for the April one. The last issue is carrying the same coupon as an existing bond outstanding in 2027. APRR has also raised in April €0.4 billion in commercial paper maturing in one year. APRR had €1.6 billion in cash as at 31 December 2019. Credit rating On 17th April 2020, Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed APRR credit rating outlook at A- with a stable outlook. A press release is available on www.standardandpoors.com. Reminder: the application of Ifric 12 from 1 January 2009 requires the recognition of revenue generated by Construction activities, which corresponds to infrastructure construction services performed by the concession operator for the account of the concession grantor, this work being entrusted to third parties and recognised using the percentage of completion method.

Traffic appendix Variation in percentage of Total Network kilometres travelled compared to Total from 1 January Total from 1 March Total from 16 March the same period to 29 February to 15 March to 31 March Light vehicles +12.2% -11.6% -75.6% Heavy goods vehicles +1.3% +0.1% - 31.2% Total +10.1% -9.7% - 66.9% Traffic between 1 st January and 29 th February gained from the positive impact of disruptions in the rail service, a good skiing season and an extra day (29 February), without any notable effect of Covid-19 over the period.

and 15 March suffered the consequences of the early outbreak of Covid-19 in France and Europe and the first government measures restricting movement. Traffic between 16 th and 31 st March suffered the effects of government restriction and confinement measures across France and Europe, as well as the strengthening of them, with traffic declining more significantly at the end of the month.