Eiffage, DEME JV Wins French Wind Farm Contract Worth Over EUR500 Million

By Olivia Bugault

Eiffage said Wednesday that it has won a contract for the foundations of an offshore wind farm through its joint venture with Belgium group DEME for a value of more than 500 million euros ($554.3 million).

Under the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract, the joint venture will design, manufacture and install the 80 steel monopile foundations for the 480 megawatts wind farm belonging to Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) and Enbridge in the western France, the French civil engineering construction company said.

The project should be completed during summer 2022, Eiffage said.

