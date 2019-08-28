Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

(FGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eiffage, DEME JV Wins French Wind Farm Contract Worth Over EUR500 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:07am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Eiffage said Wednesday that it has won a contract for the foundations of an offshore wind farm through its joint venture with Belgium group DEME for a value of more than 500 million euros ($554.3 million).

Under the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract, the joint venture will design, manufacture and install the 80 steel monopile foundations for the 480 megawatts wind farm belonging to Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) and Enbridge in the western France, the French civil engineering construction company said.

The project should be completed during summer 2022, Eiffage said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EIFFAGE -0.54% 91.7 Real-time Quote.26.37%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.76% 10.66 Real-time Quote.-23.33%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.39% 43.75 Delayed Quote.3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EIFFAGE
03:07aEiffage, DEME JV Wins French Wind Farm Contract Worth Over EUR500 Million
DJ
08/02EIFFAGE : Georgia secures world-class contractor for Anaklia Deep Sea Port proje..
AQ
07/24EIFFAGE : Morgan Stanley rates ALX as Equal-weight
AQ
07/24EIFFAGE : Georgia secures world-class contractor for Anaklia Deep Sea Port proje..
AQ
07/12Eiffage wins 20-year Lille airport operating contract
RE
06/26EIFFAGE : New Lille airport operator to be chosen this summer - Eiffage
RE
05/31EIFFAGE : French consortium to lead Madagascars largest hydroelectric project
AQ
05/21EIFFAGE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB : Interim Report January - March 2019
AQ
02/21Channel tunnel group Getlink's warns Brexit to weigh on second-quarter busine..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 533 M
EBIT 2019 1 956 M
Net income 2019 714 M
Debt 2019 10 066 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 9 131 M
Chart EIFFAGE
Duration : Period :
Eiffage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 107,07  €
Last Close Price 92,20  €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Finance Officer
Jean-François Roverato Vice Chairman
Dominique Marcel Independent Director
Bruno Flichy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE26.37%10 129
VINCI35.82%60 479
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%31 995
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.23%26 065
FERROVIAL46.14%20 853
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.59%19 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group