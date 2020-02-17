Log in
EIFFAGE

Eiffage : Génie Civil Marine HSSE commitment for the Al Zour commissioning phase of the Project with its client KIPIC

02/17/2020

Edgar Coulomb (CEO) and François Glaisner (Project Director) represented Eiffage Génie Civil Marine at the first KIPIC HSSE CEO Forum held on 11th of February 2020 in Kuwait. This event, chaired by Mr. Hatem Al Awadhi (Acting CEO of KIPIC) gathered executives of all companies involved in the Al-Zour refinery project.

In his opening allocution Mr. Al Awadhi shared KIPIC's vision for a safe and environmentally friendly development of the Zour complex. He reminded that 'Caring For People' is one of KIPIC's core values which translates in making safety not only a must but a pre-requisite to any project activity.

The project has achieved an excellent safety performance but as new challenges arise with the transition from construction to commissioning and operations it is the right time to collectively renew the commitment to make the worksite accident-free.

High ranking executives of the five EPC Contractors present in Zour shared their own vision and undertaking on Health and Safety.

Mr. YH Kang, Steering Committee Chairman of HDEC, Eiffage Génie Civil Marine and SK JV, highlighted the challenges of offshore operations and pledged on behalf of the JV to spare no effort in providing a safe environment to all personnel involved in the construction of the Marine Facilities of the Zour Refinery.

Photos Credit: Eiffage Génie Civil

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:26:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
