Eiffage : Immobilier and Group Life sign 4 VEFA on the office building Atrium in Antony (92)

02/07/2020 | 10:23am EST

After laying the first stone of the office and commercial building L'Atrium at the Croix-Berny in Antony, France on 17 January 2019, Eiffage Immobilier and Group Life, co-promotors of this operation, announce the signature of 4 VEFA (sale in the future state of completion).

Located in the heart of a major tertiary pole of the Hauts-de-Seine, the Atrium, designed by the architect Jean-Paul Viguier, will consist of 4 office buildings on a surface of about 15,500 m², with shops on the ground floor.It will also include 430 parking spaces in the basement.
This operation will complement the existing office offering and will reinforce the attractiveness and dynamism of the Croix-de-Berny district in Antony.Served by strategic roads (A86 and RN20) and by numerous public transport (RER B, 10 RATP bus lines, etc.), its location near the Parc de Sceaux will be ideal.
Eiffage Immobilier and Group Life's signature of these 4 VEFA marks the completion of the district.Investors in the four lots are:
  • Immovalor Gestion, on behalf of SCI Allianz Invest Pierre, acquires a lot of 7,746 m² of offices and 220 parking spaces,
  • SCI Atrium on behalf of the mutual insurance company Groupama Paris Val de Loire acquires a lot of 4,086 m² of offices, including a part dedicated to its head office, and 150 parking spaces,
  • 3,200 m² of offices and 55 parking spaces were acquired by the Conseil Départemental des Hauts de Seine,
  • the company Foncière Patrimonia has acquired all the surfaces of shops and 5 parking spaces.


The delivery of the building, which will be certified BREEAM (GOOD) International New Construction 2016, will begin in Q1 2020 and will run until the end of June in order to be able to integrate the various lessees.

Several companies of the Eiffage group are involved in the execution of the operation: the construction site has been entrusted to Eiffage Construction Grands Projets and the facades will be realized by Goyer, Group entity specializing in the design and implementation of aluminum and glass facades

Photo credit : GOLEM

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:22:04 UTC
