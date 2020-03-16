Eiffage : Signature of the Window project, a sale before completion (VEFA) between Eiffage Immobilier and Foncière Inea

Ideally located on the Atalante Technopole, in the rural district, this 5,140 m² tertiary complex, spread over 5 and 2 floors, will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021. The teams of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction will occupy a building and transfer their headquarters there.



Designed by Maurer and Gilbert Architectes, the façade on the side of the ring road will have a double glass skin creating a modern and dynamic signature.



Innovative, the 3D digital model of this operation was made 100% thanks to the BIM (Building Information Modeling), a collaborative process implemented on a project, which allows the creation of a centralized database shared by all the actors involved in the project.



The ambition of the project is also environmental, with a program certified BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) Construction level Very Good, and meeting the technical standard RT 2012, demonstrating a very high environmental and energy performance.