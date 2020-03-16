Log in
Eiffage : Signature of the Window project, a sale before completion (VEFA) between Eiffage Immobilier and Foncière Inea

03/16/2020 | 05:17am EDT

Eiffage Immobilier signed with Foncière Inea, a sale before completion (VEFA in French) of a set of two office buildings in Rennes, France. 1000m² will be dedicated to the regional offices Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction.

Ideally located on the Atalante Technopole, in the rural district, this 5,140 m² tertiary complex, spread over 5 and 2 floors, will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021. The teams of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction will occupy a building and transfer their headquarters there.

Designed by Maurer and Gilbert Architectes, the façade on the side of the ring road will have a double glass skin creating a modern and dynamic signature.

Innovative, the 3D digital model of this operation was made 100% thanks to the BIM (Building Information Modeling), a collaborative process implemented on a project, which allows the creation of a centralized database shared by all the actors involved in the project.

The ambition of the project is also environmental, with a program certified BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) Construction level Very Good, and meeting the technical standard RT 2012, demonstrating a very high environmental and energy performance.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:16:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
