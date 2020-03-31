Eiffage : Withdrawal of the dividend proposal submitted to the 22 April 2020 combined general meeting

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 31 March 2020

20:30

Press Release

Withdrawal of the dividend proposal submitted to the 22 April 2020 combined general meeting

On 26 February 2020, Eiffage reported solid annual results for 2019: sustained business growth, a sharp increase in net profit and significant free cash flow generation, which enabled the financing of significant growth investments. Therefore, it was logical that the Board would propose to increase its dividend at the general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 22 April 2020. As in the past, the proposed dividend was moderate (38% of net profit, Group share), as the Group wished to retain room for manoeuvre to consolidate its development and strengthen its balance sheet.

On 24 March 2020, Eiffage issued a press release on the impact of Covid-19 on its operations, stating that the health crisis had disrupted both its Contracting and Concessions activities, which naturally led it to revise its outlook for 2020.

In response thereto, the Group took various measures to limit the impacts of this crisis on its results, including implementing partial unemployment measures in France and in its European footprint as many Contracting sites had been halted.

Given the unprecedented health, social and economic situation of the countries where the Group operates, and in a spirit of responsibility towards all its stakeholders, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 31 March 2020, adopted an exceptional decision to withdraw the dividend distribution proposal to be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 22 April.

However, Eiffage would like to make it clear that this decision was not adopted due to liquidity constraints. The Group would have been able to pay its dividend while retaining sufficient cash to deal with the current situation and continue its development.

Moreover, when comes the time to decide on its next dividend distribution, the Board will take this exceptional decision into account.

The Board of Directors' decision leads to amending the draft third resolution on "Appropriation of the profit for the financial year and declaration of a dividend", withdrawing the proposal to pay a dividend of €2.80 per share and proposing that the entire profit for financial year 2019 be appropriated to retained earnings.

The agenda and draft resolutions set out in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on 16 March 2020 will be amended accordingly in the notice of meeting to be published in the BALO on 3 April 2020, which will also be available on the company's website.