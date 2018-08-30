Eiffage : plans to bid for Lille airport privatisation in second half of this year

Rival French construction and concessions company Vinci has won concession contracts to operate airports in Europe, Asia and Latin America and has made airports one its key businesses.

De Ruffray said his company had also bid to upgrade and operate a motorway in central France that would require a 600 million euro (539.00 million pounds) investment.

He also said he is looking at possible acquisitions, mainly in Europe, like the ones the company carried out during the first half worth 161 million euros.

Eiffage on Wednesday reported a half-year profit that beat analyst forecasts buoyed by new infrastructure contracts in the Paris region and a rise in revenue from its motorway business.

