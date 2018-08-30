Eiffage : plans to bid for Lille airport privatisation in second half of this year

Log in
08/30/2018 | 01:44pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - Eiffage plans to bid to operate the Lille airport in northern France in a privatisation process to be launched in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Benoit de Ruffray said on Thursday.

Rival French construction and concessions company Vinci has won concession contracts to operate airports in Europe, Asia and Latin America and has made airports one its key businesses.

De Ruffray said his company had also bid to upgrade and operate a motorway in central France that would require a 600 million euro (539.00 million pounds) investment.

He also said he is looking at possible acquisitions, mainly in Europe, like the ones the company carried out during the first half worth 161 million euros.

Eiffage on Wednesday reported a half-year profit that beat analyst forecasts buoyed by new infrastructure contracts in the Paris region and a rise in revenue from its motorway business.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EIFFAGE 2.65% 99.2 Real-time Quote.5.74%
VINCI 1.05% 84.5 Real-time Quote.-1.82%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 15 745 M
EBIT 2018 1 831 M
Net income 2018 600 M
Debt 2018 9 987 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 15,66
P/E ratio 2019 13,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 9 435 M
Chart EIFFAGE
Duration : Period :
Eiffage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Finance Officer
Jean-François Roverato Vice Chairman
Dominique Marcel Independent Director
Bruno Flichy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE5.74%11 033
VINCI-1.82%58 000
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.25%33 544
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.09%26 866
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.89%26 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.78%23 041
