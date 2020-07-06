Vélizy-Villacoublay, 6 July 2020

19:15

Press release

Eiffage and ENGIE Solutions win a €58 million contract to build the ventilation, smoke extraction and decompression system for lines 16 and 17 tunnels of the

Grand Paris Express network as part of a joint consortium (50/50)

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes (consortium leader), and ENGIE Solutions have just won a contract to build the ventilation, smoke extraction and decompression system for lines 16 and 17 tunnels of the Grand Paris Express network as part of a joint consortium (50/50). The contract is worth a total of €58 million and is to be broken down as follows: €31 million for Eiffage Énergie Systèmes and €27 million for ENGIE Solutions.

Managed by Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, the contract covers the all line 16 from Saint-Denis Pleyel station to Noisy-Champs station, and the section between Le Bourget RER station and Triangle de Gonesse station on line 17. Altogether, these metro lines will cover 40 km of track and will include 12 new stations, as well as 42 associated structures.

The contract provides for supply, installation, and initial operation of:

- 67 ventilators with a power of 355 kW in the hoppers and 30 accelerators in tunnels with a power of 37 kW, as well as all the ventilation lines parts;

- gangways, safety rails and handling equipment needed for maintenance operations;

- all associated low-voltage equipment;

- the industrial automation, command-control cabinets, in-station smoke extraction units, Tunnel Ventilation local and server MMIs (man/machine interfaces)

In addition to the technical requirements, the contract covers complex site logistics arrangements in a dense urban environment, in line with a very short schedule.

There is a powerful environmental dimension to the project, the aim being to minimise the impact of works by complying with the provisions of the "Site environment" charter introduced by Société du Grand Paris. There is also a societal dimension: the consortium is committed to using 4,000 manhours of employment integration and 20% of the works will be entrusted to SMEs.

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised around the following business lines: construction, real estate and urban development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of more than 72,500 employees, Eiffage generated revenues of €18.1 billion in 2019, of which almost 26% was outside France.

About Eiffage Énergie Systèmes

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes designs, builds, operates and maintains electrical, industrial, HVAC and energy systems and facilities while respecting people and protecting the environment. Eiffage Énergie Systèmes provides a customised offer for the industrial, infrastructure and network markets, local authorities and the tertiary sector. Through its dense network of branches in more than 30 countries, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes builds close relationships and meets its customers' challenges head on. Its cutting-edge expertise enables it to provide innovative, high added-value solutions. Eiffage Énergie Systèmes generated revenues of €4.5 billion in 2019.

Eiffage press contact

Bénédicte Dao

Tel.: +33 1 71 59 22 28 benedicte.dao@eiffage.com

About ENGIE Solutions

ENGIE Solutions supports towns, industries and companies in the tertiary sector, providing them with solutions to the challenges posed by the energy transition in the form of turnkey and bespoke packages.

ENGIE Solutions' experts apply all their expertise in pursuit of three aims: optimising the use of energy and resources, greening energies and reinventing living and working environments.

ENGIE Solutions guarantees its clients a single point of contact and a combination of complementary offerings that go beyond energy. The company is committed to achieving results and its 50,000 employees which operate throughout France (900 sites) have expertise in an extremely diverse number of areas, ranging from the design and operation of infrastructure & services, to funding, installation and maintenance.

ENGIE Solutions is part of the ENGIE Group, one of the world's leading low-carbon energy and services groups whose purpose is to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world. Sales: €10 billion

For more than 20 years, ENGIE Solutions' Tunnels department has been managing facilities - from their design, construction and installation through to their testing and maintenance. Working on ventilation systems for road, railway and metro tunnels (as well as stations), underground tramway and tram-train sections, ENGIE Solutions' specialist teams have worked on numerous projects, such as the Toulouse metro system (lines A and B), the renovation of the Léopold 2 tunnel in Brussels and lines 1 and 2 of the Riyadh metro system in Saudi Arabia (one of the world's largest infrastructure projects).

With this new contract, ENGIE Solutions will be able to put more of its expertise to good use on the Grand Paris Express network - in addition to the expertise that it has already shared: for the LTE mobile network on the automatic metro lines (15, 16 and 17) and the Traction works as part of the partial construction of lines 16 and 17.

For more information, visithttp://www.engie-solutions.com

ENGIE Solutions press contact

Lise Forest

Tel.: +33 6 32 47 62 48 lise.forest@engie.com