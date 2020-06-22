Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage SA    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
  Report
Safety: Eiffage Métal awarded by EDF in Chinon

06/22/2020 | 08:37am EDT

EDF awarded Eiffage Métal the safety prize at the challenge organised at the Chinon power station (Indre-et-Loire).

This distinction rewards the work carried out by the teams, both in terms of compliance with safety instructions and strict adherence to the health rules relating to Covid 19.

It is on a daily basis that our employees are committed to ensuring a maximum level of safety performance, from the design to the delivery of the works. High standards, exemplary behaviour and discipline are the 3 founding principles of our safety policy applied on our worksites.

Eiffage Métal has once again demonstrated its ability to achieve zero risk and zero accidents with determination and rigour.

Congratulations to all the teams for this distinction in this safety month!

Photos Credit: Eiffage Métal

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 12:36:03 UTC
