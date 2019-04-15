Eiger BioPharmaceuticals : Appoints Market Access, Public Policy Expert, and Biotech Veteran Amit K. Sachdev to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Amit K. Sachdev, JD to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sachdev is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where he serves on its Executive Committee and has been an executive officer since 2007. In addition to overseeing Global Regulatory Affairs, Mr. Sachdev established and managed core business functions, including global market access, health economics and outcomes research, corporate affairs and patient advocacy to support its commercial drug launches in hepatitis C and cystic fibrosis. He established Vertex's first international commercial operations in 2010.

'Mr. Sachdev has an extensive track record of success in leadership posts across the business at Vertex over the last decade,' said Thomas Dietz, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Eiger. 'His earlier senior level appointments at the FDA and BIO, and his roles as counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives and in the practice of law are invaluable experience. We look forward to Mr. Sachdev's strategic insights and contributions to the Board and Company.'



'I am very pleased to join Eiger's Board at this exciting point in the Company's evolution and look forward to working closely with the other Board members in supporting Eiger's management team to advance multiple, first-in-class, rare and ultra-rare disease programs to patients with unmet medical needs,' said Mr. Sachdev.

Prior to joining Vertex, Mr. Sachdev served as Executive Vice President at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and was Deputy Commissioner for Policy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) where he held several other senior executive appointments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sachdev served as Majority Counsel to the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the U.S. House of Representatives and practiced law at the American Chemistry Council and the law firm Ropes & Gray. Mr. Sachdev received a BS from Carnegie Mellon University and a JD from Emory University School of Law.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the accelerated development and commercialization of a pipeline of targeted, first-in-class therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases. The Company's lead program, lonafarnib, a first-in-class prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is in Phase 3. The Company is also preparing an NDA and MAA, with plans to file in 2019, for lonafarnib in the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. For additional information about Eiger, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

