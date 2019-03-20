Log in
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals : Management Team to Present and Participate in China Healthcare Investment Conference 2019

0
03/20/2019 | 08:01am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the China Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC) at the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai Pudong Hotel in Shanghai, China on March 26 - 28.  

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Eiger will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Eiger
Eiger is a late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases.  We innovate by developing well-characterized drugs in newly identified or novel targets in rare diseases.  Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients. 

The company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection.  Eiger is also preparing an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies with plans to file in 2019.  For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD
Email: ichoong@eigerbio.com  
Phone: 1-650-619-6115

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-management-team-to-present-and-participate-in-china-healthcare-investment-conference-2019-300815395.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
