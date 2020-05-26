Log in
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020

05/26/2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that Eiger management will present a corporate update at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2020 from 9:30-9:55 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab.  A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings with investors as audio conference calls.

About Eiger
Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs, for which no approved therapies exist. 

The NDA and MAA submissions for Zokinvy for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies have been accepted for filing.  Eiger has also established a global Managed Access Program, expected to span greater than 40 countries, to ensure all children and young adults with Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies have access to treatment. 

The company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class oral prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection.  The company is also advancing peginterferon lambda, a first-in-class interferon, toward registration for the treatment of HDV.  For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD
Email: ichoong@eigerbio.com
Phone: 1-650-619-6115

Sri Ryali
CFO
(650) 272-6138
sryali@eigerbio.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-2020-301065309.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
