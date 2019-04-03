Log in
Eimskipafelag Islands : Edda Rut Björnsdóttir appointed as Senior Manager of Marketing and Communication

04/03/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Edda Rut Björnsdóttir has been appointed as Senior Manager of Marketing and Communication.

Edda Rut has an extensive 20 year job experience. Prior to joining Eimskip Edda Rut worked in the IT sector in Iceland but for the last twelve years she has worked at Islandsbanki e.g. in the Marketing department but since 2017 as a Senior Manager in Corporate & Investment banking. At Islandsbanki Edda has been responsible for among other things, marketing, events, business development, IT as well as sales and service matters for the largest customers of the bank.

'We are really pleased to have Edda Rut in our team. She has an extensive experience that will benefit Eimskip as we are combining all areas of Marketing and Communication, including investor relations in one division,' says Vilhelm Thorsteinsson CEO of Eimskip.

Edda Rut, has a BSc in Business with focus on computer science from Reykjavik University.

Disclaimer

EIMSKIP - Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:46:03 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 287  ISK
Spread / Average Target 67%
