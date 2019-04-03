Eimskipafelag Islands : Edda Rut Björnsdóttir has been appointed as Senior Manager of Marketing and Communication.

Edda Rut has an extensive 20 year job experience. Prior to joining Eimskip Edda Rut worked in the IT sector in Iceland but for the last twelve years she has worked at Islandsbanki e.g. in the Marketing department but since 2017 as a Senior Manager in Corporate & Investment banking. At Islandsbanki Edda has been responsible for among other things, marketing, events, business development, IT as well as sales and service matters for the largest customers of the bank.

'We are really pleased to have Edda Rut in our team. She has an extensive experience that will benefit Eimskip as we are combining all areas of Marketing and Communication, including investor relations in one division,' says Vilhelm Thorsteinsson CEO of Eimskip.

Edda Rut, has a BSc in Business with focus on computer science from Reykjavik University.