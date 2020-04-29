Eimskipafelag Íslands : Eimskip takes delivery of new Dettifoss

Dettifoss, one of two new 2,150 teus vessels that has been built in China was delivered to Eimskip today. The delivery of the vessel is an important milestone on the Company's journey to commence the vessel sharing agreement with Greenlandic carrier Royal Arctic Line that is scheduled to start in June. With the co-operation Greenland will be connected to Eimskip's international sailing system which creates opportunities for direct connections for Greenland to international markets.

Eimskip's employees have been in China to prepare for the delivery of the vessel, some of them for an extended period due to COVID-19, including a 14-day quarantine, which has been a challenging task given the circumstances. The vessel is scheduled to depart from China in early May for the journey to the North Atlantic which will take around 40 days. The vessel will sail from Guangzhou to Taicang in China to load cargo to Europe. Then it will head to Singapore, Sri Lanka and into the Mediterranean via Suez and then to Denmark where the vessel will formally start its service. Estimated arrival to Iceland for the first time is by late June.

The second vessel, Bruarfoss is scheduled to be delivered in late Q3.

Dettifoss and Bruarfoss will be the largest container vessels in history of the Icelandic fleet, 180 meters in overall length, a width of 31 meters and capacity of 2.150 TEU. They are designed with very good maneuvering equipment and a TIER III, 17,000 kW main engine which is especially built to lower Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emission into the atmosphere. The vessels will consume less fuel per container unit compared to older vessels and have a built-in scrubber system to minimize emission of Sulphur Oxide (SOx). They are well equipped to sail in the North Atlantic, with ice class and are designed in accordance with the Polar Code, mandatory for sailing in the ocean around Greenland.

