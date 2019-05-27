Einhell Germany AG: Expansion within the Executive Managing Board - Dr. Christoph Urban appointed by the Supervisory Board as new Executive Board Member

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"
Expansion within the Executive Managing Board
Dr. Christoph Urban appointed by the Supervisory Board as new
Executive Board Member of Einhell Germany AG from 01st July 2019
Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:
The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Christoph Urban as Executive Board Member of Einhell Germany AG with effect from 01st July 2019.
Dr. Urban has been a senior executive in the Einhell Group since 2002. Since 2005, he has been responsible for IT in the Group. On April 1, 2014, Mr. Dr. Urban was appointed as Managing Director of iSC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Einhell Germany AG.
ISC GmbH performs the central function of business fields IT and after sales services within Einhell Group.
Dr. Urban will assume the position as Executive Board Member IT and Digitalization
The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Dr. Urban with the strategy areas "Digital Organization of the Group", incl. the Group-wide functional development of the
IT architecture in hard- and software as well as "Service Management", the development and expansion of the international service structures within the implementation of the product and brand strategy.
There are no changes for the current members of the Executive Management Board.
Landau/Isar, 27 May 2019
The Board of Directors
27-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de