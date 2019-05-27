Log in
Einhell Germany AG: Expansion within the Executive Managing Board - Dr. Christoph Urban appointed by the Supervisory Board as new Executive Board Member

0
05/27/2019 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
27-May-2019 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

 

Expansion within the Executive Managing Board

Dr. Christoph Urban appointed by the Supervisory Board as new
Executive Board Member of Einhell Germany AG from 01st July 2019

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Christoph Urban as Executive Board Member of Einhell Germany AG with effect from 01st July 2019.

Dr. Urban has been a senior executive in the Einhell Group since 2002. Since 2005, he has been responsible for IT in the Group. On April 1, 2014, Mr. Dr. Urban was appointed as Managing Director of iSC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Einhell Germany AG.

ISC GmbH performs the central function of business fields IT and after sales services within Einhell Group.

Dr. Urban will assume the position as Executive Board Member IT and Digitalization

The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Dr. Urban with the strategy areas "Digital Organization of the Group", incl. the Group-wide functional development of the
IT architecture in hard- and software as well as "Service Management", the development and expansion of the international service structures within the implementation of the product and brand strategy.

There are no changes for the current members of the Executive Management Board.

Landau/Isar, 27 May 2019

The Board of Directors

27-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816055

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

816055  27-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 605 M
EBIT 2019 42,1 M
Net income 2019 26,9 M
Finance 2019 13,1 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG24.22%135
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%47 699
GROUPE SEB35.73%8 604
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 336
MIDDLEBY CORP34.12%7 670
ELECTROLUX AB15.55%7 010
