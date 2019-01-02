Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Einhell Germany AG    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG (EIN3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 09:30:00 am
57.1 EUR   -1.21%
2016EINHELL GERMANY AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:20am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2019 / 09:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.6000 EUR 16680.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.6000 EUR 16680.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


02.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48099  02.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EINHELL GERMANY AG
09:20aEINHELL GERMANY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Business development and forecast for financial year 2018
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Sales and earnings reached a new record high in the fist ha..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018EINHELL GERMANY AG : Business development in 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 580 M
EBIT 2018 38,2 M
Net income 2018 24,1 M
Debt 2018 5,80 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 9,06
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 97,1 M
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 96,0 €
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG0.00%112
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%35 528
NEWELL BRANDS-39.84%8 580
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 548
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%6 895
ELECTROLUX-29.21%6 538
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.