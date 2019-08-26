Log in
EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2019 | 07:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2019 / 13:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.20 EUR 25100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.2000 EUR 25100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53467  26.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
