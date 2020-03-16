|
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/16/2020 | 05:25am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2020 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Thannhuber AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Markus
|Last name(s):
|Thannhuber
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.8000 EUR
|7222.40 EUR
|49.5000 EUR
|990.00 EUR
|49.0000 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|49.7000 EUR
|7206.50 EUR
|49.8000 EUR
|19173.00 EUR
|50.0000 EUR
|1000.00 EUR
|49.9000 EUR
|998.00 EUR
|50.6000 EUR
|3086.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|49.6569 EUR
|39725.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|
|Wiesenweg 22
|
|94405 Landau/Isar
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
57939 16.03.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on EINHELL GERMANY AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|606 M
|EBIT 2019
|35,5 M
|Net income 2019
|24,3 M
|Debt 2019
|10,7 M
|Yield 2019
|3,00%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|7,26x
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,58x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,31x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,28x
|Capitalization
|176 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
86,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
46,70 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
84,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
84,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
84,2%