Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2020 | 05:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2020 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.8000 EUR 7222.40 EUR
49.5000 EUR 990.00 EUR
49.0000 EUR 49.00 EUR
49.7000 EUR 7206.50 EUR
49.8000 EUR 19173.00 EUR
50.0000 EUR 1000.00 EUR
49.9000 EUR 998.00 EUR
50.6000 EUR 3086.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.6569 EUR 39725.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57939  16.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
