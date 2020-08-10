DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



10.08.2020 / 08:50

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 20, 2020Address: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 20, 2020Address: http://www.einhell.com/en/investor-relations/reports/financial-reports.html

