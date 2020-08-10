Log in
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2020 | 02:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.08.2020 / 08:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: http://www.einhell.com/en/investor-relations/reports/financial-reports.html

10.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1113739  10.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
