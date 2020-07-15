Log in
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

07/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

15-Jul-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

 

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 are available, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about ? 340 million (previous year: ? 323.0 million) and earnings before tax of around ? 23 million (previous year: ? 20.3 million) in the first half of the year 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first six months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group slightly increase its original forecast. For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of ? 620 - 630 million (so far ? 610 million) and a pretax yield of 5.5% - 6.0% (so far 5.5%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 15 July 2020

The Board of Directors

15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1094031

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1094031  15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1094031&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
