DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Warning

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures for the first half 2019 and forecast as at 31 December 2019



24-Jul-2019 / 15:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

Preliminary financial figures for the first half 2019 and forecast as at 31 December 2019

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following preliminary figures:

In the first half 2019 the Einhell Group has generated revenues of about EUR 323 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 309.6 million.

Earnings before tax will be around EUR 20.3 million (previous year EUR 23.7 million). The pre-tax yield is around 6.3% (previous year 7.7%).

Forecast:

From today's point of view the Group will met its revenue target of EUR 605 million.

Despite considerable support from our purchasing companies in Asia for sales activities, the margin reduced due to price pressure on the market. The originally planned pre-tax return of 6.6% cannot be reached. The Einhell Group expects a pre-tax yield of about 5.5% now.

Landau/Isar, 24 July 2019

The Board of Directors