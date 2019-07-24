|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Warning
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures for the first half 2019 and forecast as at 31 December 2019
24-Jul-2019 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"
Preliminary financial figures for the first half 2019 and forecast as at 31 December 2019
Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following preliminary figures:
In the first half 2019 the Einhell Group has generated revenues of about EUR 323 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 309.6 million.
Earnings before tax will be around EUR 20.3 million (previous year EUR 23.7 million). The pre-tax yield is around 6.3% (previous year 7.7%).
Forecast:
From today's point of view the Group will met its revenue target of EUR 605 million.
Despite considerable support from our purchasing companies in Asia for sales activities, the margin reduced due to price pressure on the market. The originally planned pre-tax return of 6.6% cannot be reached. The Einhell Group expects a pre-tax yield of about 5.5% now.
Landau/Isar, 24 July 2019
The Board of Directors
24-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|
|Wiesenweg 22
|
|94405 Landau/Isar
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9951-942-293
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933, DE0005654909
|WKN:
|565493, 565490
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|846125
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
846125 24-Jul-2019 CET/CEST