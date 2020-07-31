Log in
Einhell Germany : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

07/31/2020 | 10:47am EDT

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 are available, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 340 million (previous year: € 323.0 million) and earnings before tax of around € 23 million (previous year: € 20.3 million) in the first half of the year 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first six months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group slightly increase its original forecast. For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 620 - 630 million (so far

  • 610 million) and a pretax yield of 5.5% - 6.0% (so far 5.5%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 15 July 2020

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Einhell Germany AG published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:46:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 740 M 740 M
Net income 2020 24,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2020 11,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 254 M 300 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 581
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 92,00 €
Last Close Price 67,40 €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG12.71%300
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.21.84%70 522
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.11.07%9 949
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.10.27%9 706
GROUPE SEB S.A.7.40%8 402
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-7.80%7 515
