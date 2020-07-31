Einhell Germany : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary financial figures as at 30 June 2020 are available, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 340 million (previous year: € 323.0 million) and earnings before tax of around € 23 million (previous year: € 20.3 million) in the first half of the year 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first six months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group slightly increase its original forecast. For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 620 - 630 million (so far

610 million) and a pretax yield of 5.5% - 6.0% (so far 5.5%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 15 July 2020

The Board of Directors