Eisai : shares untraded after ending Alzheimer drug trials
03/21/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd's shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Friday after the Japanese drugmaker and its partner Biogen Inc said they are ending two drug trials of their experimental Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab.
The decision, which wiped $18 billion off the value on Biogen on Thursday, is a major setback in the quest to find a treatment for the mind-wasting disease and came after experts determined the trials had little hope of succeeding.