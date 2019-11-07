DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



07.11.2019

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019 German: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=139 English: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=139

