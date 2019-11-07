Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG    EIS   DE0005658009

EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG

(EIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.11.2019 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019 German: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=139 English: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=139


07.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
Koblenzer Straße 141
56626 Andernach
Germany
Internet: www.ehw.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

905825  07.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=905825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG
03:20aEISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
08/28EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
05/02EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2018EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2018EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
2018EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2017EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
More news
Chart EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas J. Goss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bscher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Denecke-Arnold Member-Supervisory Board
Premal A. Desai Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Biele Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EISEN- UND HÜTTENWERKE AG-5.64%359
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG28.96%20 554
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA18.29%1 224
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG15.05%643
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.24.96%590
MBB SE-9.27%425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group