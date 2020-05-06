Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020

Address:

