EJF Investments : Interim Financial Statements - 30 June 2019

EJF INVESTMENTS LIMITED

23 AUGUST 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EJF Investments Limited (the "Company")

Announcement of Interim Results to 30 June 2019

The Directors of the Company announce the interim results for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

Highlights

Total net asset value ("NAV") return per share inclusive of dividends of 9.48% to 30 June 2019

Total NAV at 30 June 2019 of £121.8 million; 189.73 pence per share

Share price discount to NAV per Ordinary Share of (0.6)%

Two quarterly dividends of 2.675 pence per share each, declared in January and April 2019

Zero-dividend preference ("ZDP") shares trading at 115.0p pence per ZDP share

New £11.9 million investment through EJF Investments LP in the equity tranche of TruPS Financials Note Securitization 2019-1 Ltd.

2019-1 Ltd. Redemption of investment in TruPS Financials Note Securitization 2017-1 Ltd resulting in cash distributions of £27.2 million and realised gains of £10.4 million being recognised.

Post Interim Financial Statements Update

NAV as at 31 July 2019 was 191 pence per share

Dividend of 2.675 pence per share announced in July 2019 with payment to be made on or around 6 September 2019

Repayment of a bridge loan at par plus accrued interest and subsequent entry into a new transaction with the borrower through purchase of a $10.9 million note, attracting a 12% coupon with a maturity date of 20 January 2022.

The Company's Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 has been made available to shareholders, and includes the charts referred to in the Investment Manager's Report. Please paste the following link into your web browser to read the associated document:

https://www.ejfi.com/investors/financial-reports/

Joanna Dentskevich, Chair of the Company, said: "On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2019, reporting another period of successful performance across the portfolio. The Company recorded a total return for the period of 9.48% and declared total dividends for the period of 5.35 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the increased target dividend of 10.7 pence per Ordinary Share per annum as announced in January 2019."