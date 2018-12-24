EJF Investments : PDMR Dealings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 December 2018

EJF Investments Ltd

PDMR Dealings

EJF Investments Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with its Dealing Code, Cheetah Holdings Ltd., a charitable foundation co-founded by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment Manager, acquired 385,038 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 181.8 pence per share. 42,500 of the ordinary shares were purchased through secondary dealings on the London Stock Exchange and 342,538 from treasury.

Mr. Friedman is a "person discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR").

Following settlement of this transaction, Cheetah Holdings Limited is interested in 11,117,344 ordinary shares, representing approximately 17.3% of the issued shares in that class of shares in the capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provides further detail in relation to the above transaction:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Cheetah Holdings Ltd. 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Cheetah Holdings Ltd is a charitable foundation co-founded by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment Manager (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name EJF Investments Ltd (b) LEI 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value JE00BF0D1M25 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 181.8p Volume(s) 385,038 (d) Aggregate information • Aggregated volume

• Price 385,038 £699,999 (e) Date of transaction 21 December 2018 (f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

For the Investment Manager EJF Investments Manager LLC

Peter Stage / Hammad Khan / Matt Gillpstage@ejfcap.com/hkhan@ejfcap.com/mgill@ejfcap.com+44 203 752 6775 / +44 203 752 6771 / +44 203 752 6774

For the Company Secretary and Administrator Crestbridge Fund Administrators Limited EJFInvestors.jsy@crestbridge.com +44 1534 835 600

Numis Securities Limited David Luckd.luck@numis.com+44 20 7260 1301

About EJF Investments Ltd

EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.

The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.

LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

