EJF Investments : PDMR Dealings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
9 July 2019
EJF Investments Ltd.
PDMR Dealings
EJF Investments Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with its Dealing Code, Cheetah Holdings Ltd., a charitable foundation co-founded by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment Manager, acquired 185,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.8873 per share through secondary dealings on the London Stock Exchange.
Mr. Friedman is a "person discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR").
Following settlement of this transaction, Cheetah Holdings Limited is interested in 11,302,344 ordinary shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the issued shares in that class of shares in the capital of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provides further detail in relation to the above transaction:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
Cheetah Holdings Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Cheetah Holdings Ltd. is a charitable foundation co-founded
|
|
|
|
by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of
|
|
|
|
EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment
|
|
|
|
Manager
|
(b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
EJF Investments Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
|
549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s):
|
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
(a)
|
Description of financial
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
JE00BF0D1M25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£1.8873
|
|
185,000
|
(d)
|
Aggregate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
185,000
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
£349,150.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of transaction
|
5 July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of transaction
|
On-market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENQUIRIES
For the Investment Manager
EJF Investments Manager LLC
Peter Stage / Hammad Khan / Matt Gill
pstage@ejfcap.com / hkhan@ejfcap.com / mgill@ejfcap.com +44 203 752 6775 / +44 203 752 6771 / +44 203 752 6774
For the Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch jersey.bp2s.ejf.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 1534 709 181/ +44 1481 750 822
For the Broker
Numis Securities Limited David Luck d.luck@numis.com +44 20 7260 1301
About EJF Investments Ltd
EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.
The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.
LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25
Investor information & warnings
The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via its website at www.ejfi.com.
This communication has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company and is for information purposes only. It is not, and is not intended to be an invitation, inducement, offer or solicitation to deal in the shares of the Company. The price and value of shares in the Company and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested on disposal of shares in the Company. An investment in the Company should be considered only as part of a balanced portfolio of which it should not form a disproportionate part. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.
Disclaimer
EJF Investments Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:12:02 UTC