EJF Investments : PDMR Dealings

9 July 2019

EJF Investments Ltd.

PDMR Dealings

EJF Investments Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with its Dealing Code, Cheetah Holdings Ltd., a charitable foundation co-founded by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment Manager, acquired 185,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.8873 per share through secondary dealings on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Friedman is a "person discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR").

Following settlement of this transaction, Cheetah Holdings Limited is interested in 11,302,344 ordinary shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the issued shares in that class of shares in the capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provides further detail in relation to the above transaction: