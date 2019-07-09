Log in
EJF INVESTMENTS LTD

(EJFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 11:35:14 am
188 GBp   --.--%
12:13pEJF INVESTMENTS : PDMR Dealings
PU
07/03EJF INVESTMENTS : Holdings in Company
PU
06/24EJF INVESTMENTS : Publication of Prospectus and Placing Programme
PU
EJF Investments : PDMR Dealings

07/09/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

9 July 2019

EJF Investments Ltd.

PDMR Dealings

EJF Investments Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with its Dealing Code, Cheetah Holdings Ltd., a charitable foundation co-founded by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment Manager, acquired 185,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.8873 per share through secondary dealings on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Friedman is a "person discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR").

Following settlement of this transaction, Cheetah Holdings Limited is interested in 11,302,344 ordinary shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the issued shares in that class of shares in the capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provides further detail in relation to the above transaction:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

(a)

Name

Cheetah Holdings Ltd.

2

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Cheetah Holdings Ltd. is a charitable foundation co-founded

by Emanuel J. Friedman, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of

EJF Investments Manager LLC, the Company's Investment

Manager

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

EJF Investments Ltd

(b)

LEI

549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

(a)

Description of financial

Ordinary shares of no par value

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

JE00BF0D1M25

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.8873

185,000

(d)

Aggregate information

Aggregated volume

185,000

Price

£349,150.50

(e)

Date of transaction

5 July 2019

(f)

Place of transaction

On-market

ENQUIRIES

For the Investment Manager

EJF Investments Manager LLC

Peter Stage / Hammad Khan / Matt Gill

pstage@ejfcap.com / hkhan@ejfcap.com / mgill@ejfcap.com +44 203 752 6775 / +44 203 752 6771 / +44 203 752 6774

For the Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch jersey.bp2s.ejf.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 1534 709 181/ +44 1481 750 822

For the Broker

Numis Securities Limited David Luck d.luck@numis.com +44 20 7260 1301

About EJF Investments Ltd

EJFI is a registered closed-ended limited liability company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, on 20 October 2016 with registered number 122353. The Company is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"). The JFSC is protected by both the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988 and the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under such laws.

The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this announcement.

LEI: 549300XZYEQCLA1ZAT25

Investor information & warnings

The latest available information on the Company can be accessed via its website at www.ejfi.com.

This communication has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company and is for information purposes only. It is not, and is not intended to be an invitation, inducement, offer or solicitation to deal in the shares of the Company. The price and value of shares in the Company and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested on disposal of shares in the Company. An investment in the Company should be considered only as part of a balanced portfolio of which it should not form a disproportionate part. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer

EJF Investments Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:12:02 UTC
